James G. Mcarthur Buys 10,000 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Mcarthur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,782.55. This represents a 9.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PepGen Price Performance
Shares of PepGen stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. PepGen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
