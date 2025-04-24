James G. Mcarthur Buys 10,000 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Mcarthur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,782.55. This represents a 9.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. PepGen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at $12,102,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PepGen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepGen during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

