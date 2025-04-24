Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,457,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

