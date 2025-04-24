Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.