Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,363 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 530,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.