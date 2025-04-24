Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,355,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

