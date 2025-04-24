Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $82,100.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,392 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,136.64. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

ELVN stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.03. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

