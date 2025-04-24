Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,400 Shares

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,400 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $29,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,570,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,472,770.74. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,065 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $121,521.60.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,276 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,380.12.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,476 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $297,266.88.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,285 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $310,279.25.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ECF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

