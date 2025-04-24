Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 1,824 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

