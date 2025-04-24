Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 1,000 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,018. The trade was a 13.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 11th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $6,940.00.
- On Tuesday, April 8th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $7,095.00.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.