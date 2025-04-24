Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 1,000 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,018. The trade was a 13.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $6,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $7,095.00.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQFT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned about 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

