Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

LVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

LVRO opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Lavoro has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.