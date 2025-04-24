Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.