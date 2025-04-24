Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,892. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

