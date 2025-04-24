Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.