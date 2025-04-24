Morgan Stanley Cuts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $267.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

MAR stock opened at $229.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average is $267.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

