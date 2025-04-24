Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57,540.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

