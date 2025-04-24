Mariner LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

