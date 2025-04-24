Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Innospec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. Innospec has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.