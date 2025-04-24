JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. IAC has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IAC by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 922.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IAC by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

