Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.