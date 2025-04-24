Mariner LLC Buys 5,398 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 439,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 108,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PID opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

