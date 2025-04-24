Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

