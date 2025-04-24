Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

