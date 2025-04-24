Mariner LLC Decreases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 271.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

AerCap Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.