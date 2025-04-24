Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.