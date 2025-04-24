Robert W. Baird Cuts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $320.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $349.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

SNA opened at $304.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

