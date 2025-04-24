Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Five9 has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

