SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SMBK opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

