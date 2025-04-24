SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $8.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 232.70% from the stock’s current price.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SURG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SurgePays by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Articles

