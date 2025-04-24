SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $8.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 232.70% from the stock’s current price.
SurgePays Price Performance
Shares of SURG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.57.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
