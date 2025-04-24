Barclays Begins Coverage on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

