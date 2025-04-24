UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $44,565.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock worth $690,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3,816.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

