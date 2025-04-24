Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.
Several research analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.