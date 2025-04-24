Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BMI opened at $210.13 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.93.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

