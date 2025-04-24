Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $653,708.30. This trade represents a 47.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $359,363.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,259. This trade represents a 48.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

