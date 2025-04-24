OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.28 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 453.80 ($6.02). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 448.66 ($5.95), with a volume of 620,909 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSB

OSB Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 404.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £126,783.36 ($168,259.27). Also, insider Victoria Hyde sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.04), for a total value of £5,173.35 ($6,865.76). Insiders have sold 46,003 shares of company stock worth $20,804,883 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

