TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.