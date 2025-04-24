TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TU opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

