Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $15.39. Kirin shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 13,814 shares traded.

Kirin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

