Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as high as $16.53. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,323 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKHHY. Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 target price on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

