Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.17 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,332 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of £17.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.17.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven purchased 1,139,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £45,560 ($60,464.50). Also, insider Johanna Rager acquired 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($30,258.79). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,059,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,000. Corporate insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.