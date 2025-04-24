Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.92 and traded as low as $200.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

