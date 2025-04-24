SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 5,334,570 shares changing hands.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.40. The company has a market cap of £262.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.