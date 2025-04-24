Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.32 and traded as low as C$9.87. Gamehost shares last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 950 shares traded.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.