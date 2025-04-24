Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.96. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 25,179 shares trading hands.
Sylogist Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
