Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $7.68. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.