KeyCorp Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of MTDR opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Matador Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

