The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 432,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.