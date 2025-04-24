Grigorios Siokas Buys 654,912 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 654,912 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $209,571.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,770,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,468.48. This represents a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $64,960.28.

On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,405.76.

On Thursday, January 30th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 51,414 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,933.24.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas bought 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,953.00.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.50 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

