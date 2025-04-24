Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Ellen-Blair Chube Sells 3,500 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

ODC opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

