Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

