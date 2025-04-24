JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 26,411 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $133,639.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,109,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,331,631.08. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

