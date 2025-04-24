JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 26,411 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $133,639.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,109,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,331,631.08. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00.
- On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
NYSE JELD opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.