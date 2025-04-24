Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,496. This represents a 66.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 945 shares of company stock worth $7,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

